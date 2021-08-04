Physicals offered for fall athletes

Cottage Urgent Care is offering physicals for students in fall sports.

The physicals cost a reduced rate of $49 until Sept. 30.

“The most important thing we look for is cardiac anomalies, which could be a problem when athletes are over exerting themselves,” said Amanda Tuel, nurse practitioner lead at Cottage Urgent Care.

“We listen to the heart to check for murmurs and irregular beats. We also check their pulse for any asymmetry,” she said in a news release.

Clinicians will examine joints and reflexes, review the student’s medical history and note any recent health changes and concerns.

“We also look for signs of Type 1 diabetes,” Ms. Tuel said. “The symptoms of being overly thirsty, hungry and tired can masquerade as nothing out of the ordinary for athletes doing rigorous training.”

Nurse practitioners at Cottage Urgent Care are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

For appointments and more information, visit cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.

— Marilyn McMahon