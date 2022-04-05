Pianists to perform concert related to Van Gogh

COURTESY PHOTO

Pianists Gil Garburg and Sivan Silver will perform a program called “Romance in a New Key” as part of a Parallel Stories presentation at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

SANTA BARBARA — Piano duo Gil Garburg and Sivan Silver will perform at 5:30 p.m. April 21 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St.

The concert is part of the museum’s Parallel Stories series.

The duo will perform a recital of music that artist Vincent Van Gogh would have listened to and been influenced by, according to a news release. The concert is inspired by the museum’s exhibit, “Through Vincent Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources.”

Nir Kabaretti, the music and artistic director of the Santa Barbara Symphony, will discuss the musical connection with Van Gogh, followed by the recital featuring Mr. Garburg and Ms. Silver. Their program is called “Romance in a New Key.”

Tickets cost $5 for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. To purchase, go to tickets.sbma.net.

Those attending the concert must show proof of being fully vaccinated with a booster (if eligible) or, in some cases, supply a negative COVID-19 medical test result (taken within 72 hours prior to each event), along with an official photo ID, before entering the venue. All visitors must wear masks in the Mary Craig Auditorium.

— Dave Mason