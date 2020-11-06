Pianos on State to hold virtual concert series

SANTA BARBARA — Pianos on State has been enlivening Santa Barbara’s downtown area for 11 years, spontaneously reintroducing music and art into people’s everyday lives.

This year, painted pianos will be transported to performing arts venues such as the Lobero Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl, the Marjorie Luke Theatre, SOhO, and Center Stage Theater to be featured in virtual concerts. Pianos will be painted at the Community Arts Workshop by local artists, as always, with thorough COVID safety measures. There will also be a livestream from the CAW with local musicians and community members.

Throughout November, Pianos on State also invite all community members to create videos of themselves playing piano-based music from their homes, and speaking to what music means to them in these times.

You can post your videos to the Pianos on State Facebook page and to your own social media accounts with the hashtags #pianosonstate2020 and #arthelps. While residents do their part maintaining physical distancing, the need for music, art, and connection is not reduced. Officials look forward to some beautiful videos from our community.

Online concert series dates and venues include: The Santa Barbara Bowl at 5 p.m. Nov. 13 on instagram@sbbowl; the Lobero Theatre at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 featuring Zach Gill and Opera Santa Barbara; Community Arts Workshop on Sunday afternoon Nov. 22; the Marjorie Luke Theatre on the morning of Nov. 25th, featuring Brian Mann, Gil Rosas, Michael Mortilla, Sio Tepper, Mendeleyev and Jay Real; the Center Stage Theater with time and date to be announced, and a piano performance by Zach Gill at SOhO, with a time and date to be announced.

— Gerry Fall