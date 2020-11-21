Picassos for Peanuts art show goes virtual

The Goleta Valley Art Association will be holding its 10th annual Picassos for Peanuts art show online this year.

While the show typically occurs at the Goleta Library, because of COVID-19, it must be virtual.

The association is launching its new website and the opening of the online show on Dec. 1.

The online show will feature GVAA member artists showing a variety of art pieces, all $300 or less.

The show will be available online and paintings available for purchase through March 2021.

Learn more at thegoletavalleyartassociation.org and email terre.sanitate@gmail.com with any questions.

— Grayce McCormick