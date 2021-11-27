Picassos4Peanuts event set for Dec. 11

COURTESY PHOTO

“Picasso’s Elf” by Adria Abraham

The Goleta Valley Art Association will host its 11th annual Picassos4Peanuts on Saturday, Dec. 11, at La Cumbre Plaza.

The show will feature paintings and other media for $300 or less from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is an opportunity for the community to see and shop for wonderful paintings as well as craft objects, cards and jewelry for holiday giving,” Elizabeth Flanagan, organization president, said in a media release. “In August, we hosted a successful show at La Cumbre Plaza and, once again, we’re very excited to be working in cooperation with the La Cumbre Center for Creative Arts.”

The show will be in the outdoor mall area of the plaza with music by Tom Henderson’s Summerland Band.

The GVAA will resume monthly exhibitions at the Goleta Public library in December.

Their current virtual exhibition can be viewed at https://www.thegoletavalleyartassociation.org/aug-2021-show.html.

email: fmcfarland@newspress.com