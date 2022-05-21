PICKERING, Dorothy (Shuman)

Dorothy (Shuman) Pickering, beloved wife of David Pickering, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022 after a courageous battle with renal failure.

Dottie was born into a large, wonderful Bostonian family, the dear daughter of Israel and Elsie (Brams) Shuman. She was the sister of the late Melvin (Toby) Shuman and the late Bertram (Jetty) Shuman. Also, the loving sister of Arnold and his wife Sandra Shuman and dear sister-in-law of the late Ronald Pickering and Judy Zarate. Dottie was the loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the devoted lifelong friend of Pauline (Sheinberg) Maltz since they were four years old.

Dottie’s life journey took her from Boston, to Alaska, to Long Beach, to Santa Barbara. Two years after high school, she moved to Kenai, Alaska where she was a Purchasing Agent for the U.S. Army. Then in 1959 to Long Beach, CA where she was employed by the Veterans Hospital as a Purchasing Agent and also started her interior design career.

She came to Santa Barbara in 1969 where she met and married her future husband, David. They had forty-seven love-filled years of marriage, enjoying travel to many countries and art museums, and were active members for three decades in the Stardusters Dance Club. While continuing her interior design career in Santa Barbara, Dottie obtained her B.A. degree in Art and Art History at UCSB. She was a prolific artist and devoted art teacher at Santa Barbara City College for more than 30 years. Dottie was a member of several art associations and numerous civic organizations.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 23, 11:30 A.M. at Temple B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara 93111. Shiva and a luncheon will be held at Temple B’nai B’rith immediately following the burial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara 93111, or Santa Barbara City College Foundation, 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara 93105, or Serenity House – VNA Health, 930 Miramonte Drive, Santa Barbara 93109.