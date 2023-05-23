Pickleball Courts temporarily closed

GOLETA — Repairs are being done at the Goleta Valley Community Center pickleball courts, 679 Hollister Ave., which are closed this week through Friday.

Following the initial repairs conducted in April, a few remaining issues were identified that require attention to ensure the courts’ longevity and safety.

During the closure, the city of Goleta encourages pickleball players to utilize other available courts in the area: Evergreen Park, Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park and Kellogg Courts, which are managed by Santa Barbara County.

For more information, visit www.cityofgoleta.org/play/parks-recreation-open-spaces/recreation-across-the-city/pickleball-tennis.

— Annika Bahnsen