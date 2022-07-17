Pickleball, disc golf among free clinics in Goleta

COURTESY PHOTO

Intro to Pickleball will be taught from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.



July is Parks and Recreation Month, and the city of Goleta has a fun-filled calendar of activities throughout the month.

Programs include free recreation clinics to help residents learn a new activity or get better at one they enjoy already.

Among the clinics are:

— Intro to Pickleball from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. Paddles will be provided. Tennis shoes are required. Space is limited. Contact barbk77@cox.net to register.

— Tennis from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Stow Open Space, Tennis Courts, 6200 Muirfield Drive. Bring your own tennis racket. Tennis shoes are required. Contact lmendoza-vera@cityofgoleta.org to register.

— Handball from 10:30 a.m. to noon July 27 at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, 170 S. Kellogg Ave. Learn how to play handball. Wear comfortable clothes and tennis shoes. Contact lmendoza-vera@cityofgoleta.org to register.

— Disc Golf from 10:30 a.m. to noon July 29 at Evergreen Park, Evergreen Drive and Brandon Drive. Discs will be provided. Bring comfortable shoes to navigate grassy and dirt terrain. Contact lmendoza-vera@cityofgoleta.org to register.

Participants are asked to take photos of their activities, and send them to Imendoza-vera@cityofgoleta.org for a chance to be featured on the city of Goleta’s Facebook and Instagram accounts or tag the city of Goleta (@cityofgoleta) in your own posts. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #RiseUp4GoletaParks.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com