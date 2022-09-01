Picks for the Week

Fresh peanuts

I’ve rarely ever encountered these freshly dug peanuts, still in their tan shell, in a specialty grocery store. I do, however, enjoy them every year during the summer when shopping at both Her Family Farm and Moua Family Farm.

Delivering a nice buttery mild peanut flavor, they offer a tender crunch when enjoyed freshly dug. They can be easily boiled in heavily salted water to enjoy with a cold beer, or used raw in chicken salad recipes. Blend these peanuts to make a nice peanut spread or add them to any Asian-inspired stir-fry dish.

This week I prepared Roasted Garlic-Chili peanuts as the Fix of the Week.

These peanuts are available at the Saturday Santa Barbara and Sunday Camino Real Marketplace farmers’ markets seasonally. An excellent source of protein, dietary fiber and iron, this is a really fun seasonal item. Price is $6 per pound.

Jimmy Nardello pepper

This sweet Italian Heirloom chili pepper is recognized by its deep red flesh and elongated slender shape. It’s excellent when blistered in a hot pan, or enjoyed raw in salads. Jimmy Nardello peppers also dry very well for longer storage.

They have a nice fruity flavor, and as they dry, the flavor becomes sweeter with slightly smokey notes. I quickly grilled some of these peppers over the weekend and enjoyed them with tri-tip. They’re also a nice addition to scrambled eggs after sautéed or a quesadilla.

Certified organic, Jimmy Narello chili peppers are available from Jacob Grant of Roots Farm at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara, and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Price is 50 cents each or three for $1.

Autumn royal grapes

Recognized by their deep purple skin, autumn royal grapes are incredibly sweet and firm.

They’re ideal for a chicken salad recipe, to add to a fruit salad, or simply enjoy as they come.

They’re so dark in color they’re considered a “black” seedless grape, and they present a nice muscat flavor.

These beautiful grapes are available from the late summer into the early fall. You can expect to find them at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several California producers.

Price averages $4 per pound with discounts on bulk purchases.