Picks of the Week

Organic ‘Supreme’ cantaloupe

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The melons are brought in fresh from Pearl Munak of Munak Farms of Paso Robles. The intense summer climate at this farm location is ideal for growing some of the sweetest melons and tomatoes in existence, her two signature crops.

With the Fourth of July soon arriving, I highly recommend grabbing a few of these super sweet, full flavored cantaloupe melons. With a vibrant orange flesh, this variety is quite juicy.

The melons are excellent to slice or cube and simply eat as they come, work into a fruit salad, or wrap with prosciutto and basil to enjoy as a nice appetizer. I also like chilling the melon in the refrigerator, splashing with fresh lime juice for a wonderful convergence of tangy and sweet. This week, I enjoyed “Supreme” cantaloupe in a Kale Salad, the Fix of the Week on A4.

Certified organic, this great summer find is available at the Saturday Downtown Santa Barbara farmers’ market weekly. Price ranges from about $2-$5 each depending on the size.

White peaches

There are few things more candy-sweet from the orchards than tree-ripened white peaches from your local farmer.

White peaches tend to yield a higher sugar content and lower acidity than the more traditional yellow peach, but are still loaded with vitamins A, B and C, folic acid, calcium, fiber and potassium.

Very aromatice, white peaches, as well as most other stone fruit, is best when stored on a countertop until ripe and can then be placed into the refrigerator for a few days, although they tend to lose their flavor and have a diminished texture when chilled.

Freshly harvested white peaches are currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Markets from a number of local growers. Price averages about $3.25 per pound.

Jalapeño peppers

If you want to add a little extra spice to your life, why not try jump starting it with a jalapeño pepper. Rated about a 6-7 on a heat scale out of 10, the heat can be greatly reduced once the white membrane and seeds encased within are discarded. They’re perfect for finely chopping and working into your favorite salsas or guacamole.

They are also great when drizzled with olive oil and placed whole on the grill for a couple of minutes per side until blistered to then serve alongside your barbecued meats or tacos. I also like to add them to pickled vegetable preparations, particularly when working with cucumbers, carrots and fresh beans.

You can currently find these hot peppers at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Markets from a number of local growers. Price averages $3 per pound or $5 per basket.