Picks of the Week

Fingerling ‘new’ potatoes

Freshly dug for market, these elongated petite potatoes can be found in an array of colors that includes pink, yellow and purple hues.

Harvested young, they’re quite sweet, very moist and have relatively thin skins. This variety, in particular, is ideal for roasting in the oven.

This week I prepared some simple thyme roasted fingerling potatoes as the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page.

Certified organic fingerling potatoes are available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara, and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets from select growers.

They’re a good source of vitamin C, potassium and fiber, and this is the absolutely best time of year to enjoy freshly dug potatoes. Price is $3 per pound.

Apricots

The apricot season is expected to be quite light this year, but the quality of fruit I’ve enjoyed so far has been very good.

Available from several California fruit growers at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets, apricots are ideal to eat out of hand or used to make an apricot crisp, cobbler or pie. They’re also perfect for making a homemade preserve, adding to smoothies, or grilling and stuffing with chèvre and finishing with a drizzle of local honey.

Price averages $4 per pound, with discounts for bulk purchases.

Organic thyme

While I don’t use thyme as much as I do cilantro and basil this time of year, it’s likely next in line. This is particularly the case as we get into the grilling season.

Excellent in marinades and rubs for chicken, beef and pork preparations, thyme is also a nice addition to roasted and grilled vegetable preparations, or sprinkled into mashed potatoes.

Delivering nice earthy notes to such dishes, fresh thyme is readily available from the spring through the summer months.

Thyme is available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local growers. Price averages $2 per bunch.