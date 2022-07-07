Picks of the Week

Cherokee purple tomatoes

This is one of the most recognizable and popular of the heirloom tomato varieties to arrive all season, kicking off the outdoor-grown tomato season locally.

Reaching up to about a pound each, they deliver a nice sweetness throughout, with an almost underlying smokey presence. They’re perfect for elevating your grilled burgers or using to make an array of sauces and salsas. This week I prepared a rustic hand-chopped gazpacho as the Fix of the Week, which is elsewhere on this page.

An heirloom beefsteak variety, Cherokee Purple tomatoes are recognized by their deep purple, red, and green variegated skin and primarily rose and some green colored flesh. You can expect to find Cherokee Purple tomatoes at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets from several local farmers. Price averages $4 per pound.

Canary melon

The skin of these large oval shaped melons is bright yellow, and once sliced open, a white flesh is exposed. The flesh within is firm, yet sweet and juicy. It’s ideal for adding to fruit salads.

I also thoroughly enjoy canary melons in salads with cucumber, basil, feta cheese and red onion. It’s a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as potassium, manganese, iron, phosphorus and calcium.

Grown and sold by Old River Farm of Bakersfield, canary melons can be found at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang, and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Price averages $6 each.

Purple pepper

Peter Piper picked a peck of purple peppers. Well, maybe not Peter, but both John Givens Farm and Her Family Farm have been harvesting these stunning specimens for the last couple of weeks, available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets.

Delivering a mild, crisp flavor, they are similar to a standard bell pepper, with thinner flesh walls. When mature, these beauties have a vibrant purple hue, with some yellow mixed in.

They’re excellent enjoyed raw or roasted in a salad, when sliced and served with hummus, or added to a quick stir-fry. Certified organic from John Givens Farm, these pepper sell with an average price of $4 per pound.