Picks of the Week

Elegant Lady Peaches

Elegant Lady Peaches are one of my favorite varieties of fresh summer peaches to arrive annually from Regier Family Farms of Dinuba, Calif.

These peaches deliver the perfect balance of sugar and acid, yielding a very rich flavor profile. With a nearly bright red skin, the flesh is a stunning orange color within.

This freestone variety is excellent to enjoy as it comes, used to make a peach salsa for your fish tacos, or for grilling and serving with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, as in this week’s Fix on A4. It is also a prime candidate for a summer fruit salad or a homemade preserve or chutney. Don’t forget about the peach pie, crisp or cobbler as well.

You can currently find Elegant Lady Peaches at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real Marketplace and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets. Price is $3.75 per pound, with discounts on bulk purchases.

Cherokee purple heirloom tomatoes

If you have never enjoyed this heirloom tomato variety grown by a local farmer, you do not know what you are missing. It possesses a deep purple flesh with a sweet, hearty and almost smoky flavor.

Their skins are relatively thin and picked ripe, so they should be consumed within a few days of purchase unless very firm.

They’re ideal for a caprese salad, large slices for the hamburger, or a tomato, cucumber and feta cheese salad.

You should refrain from placing tomatoes in the refrigerator, as they retain their original flavor and texture best at room temperature.

This variety has a high antioxidant level due to its dark pigment, loaded with Vitamin C and A.

Certified organic available, these tomatoes can currently be found at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbra, Sunday Camino Real Marketplace, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Price averages $4 per pound.

Lemon cucumbers

This unique variety of cucumber is in full swing as the summer heat persists.

Lemon cucumbers are round with white a cream color alternating shapes across the skin. Delivering a surprisingly sweet flavor and crisp texture, the skin tends to be a little tougher compared to other varieties, so I often peel them before slicing.

The flesh is cream color, with edible seeds that run through the center.

Lemon cucumbers are currently available from a number of local farmers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real Marketplace, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Certified organic available, price averages $3 per pound.