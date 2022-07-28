Picks of the Week

Pimento chili peppers

These are likely the sweetest peppers you will encounter this summer and fall. They’re recognized by their deep red hue and squat shape when harvested ripe off the plant.

Pimento chili peppers are excellent raw, as well as when grilled, roasted, sautéed and baked. Their natural fruity flavor is delicious in grain dishes, quinoa being my favorite; in soups and stews, or in roasted pepper sauces, dips and spreads. I like to sauté pimento peppers and add them to scrambled eggs in the morning, or an Asian inspired stir-fry for dinner. I also commonly add small diced pimento peppers to my steamed mussels broth.

This week I prepared ground beef stuffed pimento peppers as the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page.

Pimento chili peppers are a rich source of vitamins A and C, as well as vitamins B6, E and K, potassium, folate and manganese.

You can find freshly harvested pimento peppers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Thursday Carpinteria, and Friday Montecito farmers’ markets. Price averages $4 per pound.

Chipotle honey chèvre

What a great farmers’ market find! Chipotle honey chèvre was brought by the Drake Family Farm to our Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market. This chèvre delivers wonderful notes of smokey and sweet with bits of spiciness throughout.

Soft and creamy, chipotle honey chèvre is excellent over a toasted bagel or bread, forked over scrambled eggs, or when added to a salad. This tasty cheese also pairs quite well with summer stone fruit, in particular yellow peaches and pluots.

Enjoy chipotle honey chèvre over toasted veggies, a green bean salad, spread on your favorite crackers or with celery sticks. Price is $6 each.

Red rose potatoes

Chavez Family Farm of Santa Maria just dug up some of its flavorful potatoes this week, with these red rose potatoes finding their way to my home kitchen.

Delivering a notable sweetness, this variety is ideal for roasted potato preparations, potato salads or breakfast potatoes. They can also be used for mashed potatoes.

Recognized by its pink skin, this is a medium-sized variety that is incredibly versatile.

You can add red rose potatoes to soups and stews, or use them to make scalloped potatoes or simmer them in coconut curry preparations. You can also boil these potatoes, season them and add them to a nicoise-style salad.

Red rose potatoes are available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Price averages $3 per pound.