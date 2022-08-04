Picks of the Week

Shishito peppers

These small green peppers are about the size and shape of a pointer finger, excellent when blistered in a hot pan and seasoned with a little salt.

This Japanese variety has a pleasing mild flavor, but occasionally can deliver a little spice.

This week I prepared blistered shishito peppers with avocado cilantro dressing, the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page.

Available at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local growers, shishito peppers are excellent when enjoyed as an appetizer, or as a side to grilled steak and roasted potatoes. Once cooked, the entire pepper is consumed right off the stem.

Price averages $6 per pound.

Red flame grapes

The California table grape season has begun, with these red flame grapes the first to arrive. Petite, crunchy, juicy, seedless and sweet, they are an ideal general eating grape or for adding to a chicken salad recipe. Light red to light purple in color, they were developed in Fresno by crossing the Thompson seedless and Cardinal varieties. You can expect to find these fresh grapes at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several growers. Price averages $3.50 per pound.

Green zebra tomatoes

Upon first glance, this hybrid tomato appears to be unripe. But as you get closer you will notice the alternating green and yellow stripes. The more ripe the fruit, the more yellow coloration is present. These tomatoes offer a very unique culinary experience, delivering a wonderful balance of sweet and tangy notes. This variety is an excellent source of potassium, as well as a good source of vitamins A and C, and some magnesium, iron and fiber. Enjoy them in a salad, salsa, sandwich or other dishes calling for tomatoes.

They’re available from Ebby’s Organic Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers markets. Certified organic, they sell for an average price of $4-$5 per pound.