Picks of the Week

Black coco shelling beans

These beans have been maturing on the plants all summer and are now being harvested and sold as a dried shelling bean.

They’re recognized by their pale yellow pods. Encased within them are large shiny black beans that will cook down much quicker than your standard fully cured beans.

Meaty and very flavorful, black coco shelling beans are excellent to use as you would any black bean. You can incorporate them into salads or salsas, or serve them as a simple side dish.

This week I prepared a Coco Black Bean Salad, the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page.

Grown and harvested by Two Peas in a Pad Farm, black coco shelling beans can be found at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market while in season. Price is $5 per pound.

Honey figs

There is an abundance of fresh figs coming off of the trees, and these honey figs are as sweet as they come.

The skin of these figs vary from light green to almost yellow when ripe, and the flesh within is yellow as well.

A smaller sized fig, they deliver a very pleasing flavor and soft texture.

You can cut these figs in half and top with chèvre, or simply enjoy them as they come. Honey figs are also a nice addition to baked goods and fig preserves.

And these figs are a good source of potassium, calcium and dietary fiber.

You can find them at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Price averages. $6-$7 per basket.

Pineapple heirloom tomato

This variety is a beauty, with stunning splashes of red, orange and yellow that also translate into the flesh. A larger beefsteak type, they are meaty, flavorful and quite sweet.

Pineapple heirloom tomatoes are excellent in salads and sandwiches, as well as blended salads and caprese salads.

Low in acid, this variety averages about 1 pound each. They’re available from several local farmers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Price averages $4 per pound.