Picks of the Week

Passion fruit

This round fruit turns from green to dark purple as it matures on the expansive vines. Then it begins to wrinkle, an indication it’s time to cut through the thick skin and enjoy the tropical pulp within. Delivering notes of citrus and guava, the tangy sweet pulp is very aromatic, excellent enjoyed with a spoon as it comes, or when added to fruit salads, mixed green salads, beverages, as well as a host of desserts. This week I prepared a passionfruit avocado ginger vinaigrette, the Fix of the Week. A good source of vitamins A and C, as well as potassium, iron, and folate. The seeds deliver an abundance of dietary fiber when consumed. Passion fruit can currently be found at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local producers. Certified organic available, price averages $6 per pound.

Fresh ginger root

This is one of my overall favorite farmers’ market finds, available at both the Saturday Santa Barbara and Sunday Camino Real Goleta farmers’ markets from both the Her Family Farm and Moua Family Farm. Harvested right out of the ground with the green stems attached, it has yet to cure and form its bark-like skin, yielding a very fresh flavorful product that is much more moist than ginger you commonly encounter in the store. Use to flavor stir-fry’s, salad dressings, and marinades, or pickle and serve with sushi preparations. It is also a nice addition to ceviche recipes. Price is $12 per pound.

Organic canary melon

Just like the peaches, the late season melons are the best of the year, and these bright yellow skinned canary melons from Roots Farm were honey sweet this week. The flesh of these small to medium sized melons can range from white to light green and is very juicy and soft textured. This variety of muskmelon can be found at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Add to a fruit salad, or blend to make a chilled melon soup. I also find the flavor quite pleasing in a blended smoothie. Certified organic, price is $1.50 per pound.