Picks of the Week

Brussels sprouts

Freshly harvested Brussels sprouts have arrived right on schedule. I have been getting my fill of them over the past couple of weeks and plan to enjoy them through the late fall and winter while in season.

Brussels sprouts are available from several local growers, and you can currently find them at most weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Markets.

Packed with nutrients, these sprouts are excellent when roasted, steamed, boiled and sautéed, making for the perfect side dish.

This week I made a simple roasted Brussels sprouts dish topped with bacon, chevre, fresh cilantro and aged balsamic vinegar as the Fix of the Week (elsewhere on this page).

Delivering a sweet nutty flavor and pleasing soft texture, Brussels sprouts are one of my favorite seasonal veggies.

Price averages $5 per pound.

Chili lemon pistachios

With the annual harvest wrapping up in the Cuyama Valley in Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara Pistachio Co. brings in some incredible locally grown pistachios to the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market weekly.

Nutrient-dense pistachios provide our bodies with iron, folate, potassium, pantothenic acid, niacin, riboflavin and zinc. They are also a good source of dietary fiber, vitamin B-6, thiamin, magnesium, phosphorus and copper.

These pistachios are vailable raw, roasted, salted or in a variety of flavors and seasonings. The chili lemon flavor is one of my favorites, delivering notes of tangy and spice, in addition to the wonderful natural pistachio flavor.

These pistachios are the perfect gift for you to bring to guests this time of year. And they’re excellent to enjoy while watching your favorite sporting event.

Certified organic, the pistachios sell for $9 per 12 ounce bag.

Lacinato kale

Also commonly referred to as “black” kale or “dinosaur” kale, lacinato kale is one of the more nutrient winter green crops you can encounter, whether enjoyed in raw or cooked preparations.

The younger the kale, the more tender it will be. As the kale matures and the leaves broad, the thick stem is usually discarded.

I often use lacinato kale to prepare a Caesar salad variation by chopping the kale into very small pieces, tossing it in Caesar dressing, and finishing with cubed avocado, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and homemade croutons. Kale can also be added to soups and stews, used as a braising green, and it pairs very well with Asian-inspired dressings.

One of my other favorite salads is a ginger-sesame kale topped with firm sauteed tofu.

You can currently find certified organic Lacinato kale at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’’ markets from several local producers.

Price averages $2.50 per bunch or $6-$8 per pound when sold loose in its baby form.