Picks of the Week

Organic watermelon radish

The green tops of this winter root vegetable are indeed edible. The portion that develops below the earth’s surface is the desired culinary portion. Named after their watermelon-like appearance once sliced open, this radish has a prominent white ring around the outer portion of the flesh and a magenta, red or purple center.

Best suited for raw preparations, watermelon radish is a nice addition to a charcuterie platter. It pairs well with Mexican or South American cuisine and helps cleanse the palate when eating spicy food. It also can be incorporated into an array of salads.

This week I prepared watermelon radish tofu spring rolls as the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page.

This dish is currently available from Roots Farm of Los Olivos. It can be found from late fall throughout the winter at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Certified organic, this radish sells for an average price of $3 per bunch.

Caviar limes

Caviar limes are commonly referred to as “finger” limes. When they’re sliced in half, the small caviar-looking breeds of citrus are exposed.

And when the skin is squeezed, the beads separate from the flesh.

With a prominent lime flavor, this small, elongated citrus is excellent when paired with seafood preparations, often used as a garnish.

Add caviar limes to tacos, ceviche, fall fruit salads or in a host of cocktails such as margaritas. Two of my favorite uses for finger limes are in raw shucked oysters or over seared scallops.

Native to Australia, caviar limes are often referred to as “rainforest pearls.”

You can currently find these unique limes at the Saturday Santa Barbara and Sunday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets from several local producers. Price averages $5 per basket.

Fuyu persimmons

A few weeks ago, I featured the Hachiya persimmon, which is primarily incorporated into baked goods. Its counterpart, the Fuyu persimmon, is also readily available this time of year, commonly enjoyed out of hand as you would an apple.

The more orange the color, the sweeter and softer they will become.

This non-astringent variety is shaped like a saucer, and it can be added to mixed green salads, diced into grain bowls, and pairs well with chicken and pork preparations.

Fuyu persimmons are readily available from several local growers and can be found at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Certified organic, they sell for an average price of $3.50 per pound.