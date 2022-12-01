Picks of the Week

Fresh leeks

Fresh leeks are related to onions, garlic and shallots, delivering a very refreshing, mild onion flavor.

Grown by several local growers and available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’’ markets throughout the cooler times of the year, leeks can be used as a substitute to onions in many cases. At home, I most commonly enjoy leeks in soups, as in this week’s Vegetable Leek Soup, the Fix of the Week (below).

Leeks are a good source of Vitamins K and B6, as well as iron, manganese and dietary fiber.

Try frying leeks and serving them over a grilled steak, use to flavor a potato-leek soup, or sauté them at low heat in olive oil or butter and use to top a pizza, pasta dishes, and dips.

Certified organic leeks are available. Price averages $3 per pound or bunch.

Chard

This is one of my favorite winter greens, possessing a mild spinach-like flavor and tender texture. The leaves grow on a thick central stem from the base that can be found in a rainbow of colors.

The color of the stem works its way into the veins of the leaves, which are predominantly dark green in color. The stems are usually discarded, and the leaves chopped.

I love to quickly sauté chard in olive oil and garlic salt to serve as a simple side to grilled steaks, chicken pork chops or fish, as well as add to scrambled eggs, or enjoy raw in a salad.

You can find fresh chard at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets from several local growers. Certified organic chard is available. Price averages $3 per bunch

Yellow carrots

There is an abundance of carrots at the farmers’ markets these days, and carrots are an item I incorporate almost into at least one of my daily meals. Yellow carrots are particularly high in the carotenoid lutein, which lends to their yellow color that is very similar to beta-carotene found in abundance in orange pigmented foods.

Yellow carrots tend to have a slightly sweeter flavor than their orange counterpart and make for a nice preparation on the plate. Cook and blend them to make a flavorful yellow carrot soup, or cut them into sticks and enjoy with your favorite hummus. I really enjoy yellow carrots in curry style dishes.

You can find freshly harvested yellow carrots at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local producers. Price averages $3 per pound.