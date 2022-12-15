Picks of the Week

Sugarloaf radicchio

About the size, shape and color of romaine lettuce, yet slightly more elongated, this variety of chicory delivers a tender crunchy texture with a noticeably bitter underlying flavor despite the fact that it is the mildest of the chicory varieties.

Sugarloaf radicchio is excellent in both raw and cooked preparations. I prepared a grilled sugarloaf radicchio salad as the Fix of the Week, below. This winter green is excellent when it’s served as a bed for roasted and grilled meats. It’s also delicious in soups and stews, or when added to stir-fries.

Cooking radicchio, and other types of chicory, assists in mellowing out the flavor.

Grown organically by Roots Farm of Los Olivos, it is available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Price averages $4 each.

Satsuma mandarins

I was quite excited to see the first wave of sweet seedless satsuma mandarins enter the weekly farmers markets this week. They’re available from several California growers.

Incredibly easy to peel, they are recognized by their slightly bumpy peel with a bright orange hue. You can enjoy them fresh out of hand, or add them to a Chinese Chicken style salad, or use the juice for salad dressings. My kids also love them in the lunch boxes, or as an afternoon snack.

Satsuma mandarins are an excellent source of vitamins A and C, dietary fiber as well as a good source of potassium.

With the season just beginning, you can expect to find this winter favorite for the next couple of months at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Price averages $4 per pound.

Orange cauliflower

Orange cauliflower is a fun farmers’ market find, in addition to the stunning heads of purple cauliflower. Usually sitting next to the Two Peas in a Pod Farm table, this hybrid cauliflower makes for a wonderful presentation on the plate.

An excellent source of beta-carotene, which is typically present in orange pigmented food, orange cauliflower can be used as you would standard cauliflory in all cases. I most commonly drizzle it with olive oil and season and roast it in the oven. It also is a nice addition to a pureed roasted cauliflower soup.

You can find orange cauliflower from select growers at the Saturday Santa Barbara and Sunday Goleta farmers’ markets. Price averages $4 each.