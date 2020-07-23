Picks of the Week

Organic heirloom tomatoes

Organic growers Chris Cadwell of Tutti Frutti Farms in Lompoc, John Givens of Givens Farms in Goleta and Mike Iniguez of Ebby’s Organic Farm of Goleta are always the first to arrive with freshly harvested certified organic heirloom tomatoes.

With an array of intriguing shapes, variegated colors and unique flavors, heirloom tomatoes can truly make your summer dishes shine.

Whether slicing the tomatoes thin over a toasted English muffin and topping with a poached egg for breakfast, using them to make a flavorful summer salad of heirloom tomatoes, fresh cucumbers and crumbled feta cheese, or incorporating the tomatoes in a delicious homemade pasta sauce, you can make super healthy meals in just minutes that will taste like one from a gourmet restaurant. This week I whipped up a spicy heirloom tomato sauce perfect for topping eggs, pasta, tacos or for use as a dipping sauce. See the Fix of the Week on A4.

You can currently find heirloom tomatoes at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers markets from a number of local growers. Price averages $4 per pound.

Wild California king salmon

For those who are ready to indulge in the best salmon in existence, come down to the Saturday Santa Barbara market weekly and visit the Wild Local Seafood Co. The salmon are caught seasonally off California waters by local fisherman Ben Hyman and his crew.

Possessing a deep orange pigment, this flavorful catch is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, protein, B vitamins, potassium, selenium and antioxidants. I prefer my wild salmon cooked skin side down at high heat after a simple seasoning, or when topped with a combination of sweet chili sauce, soy sauce and sesame oil. It is also excellent when baked, broiled, or pan-seared with garlic and butter.

Price ranges from $22 to $34 per pound, depending on the cut. Filets are $34 a pound.

Baguette

I have been making quite a bit of pasta sauce and bruschetta lately, and when enjoying both, I make sure to have a nice baguette bread on hand from one of our local wheat growers.

Possessing a crispy exterior and soft fluffy center, this style of bread is ideal for cutting into rounds, lightly toasting and using as the base of a crostini preparation. They also work well as an elongated sandwich roll, for avocado toast or garlic bread.

From the wheat fields to the certified kitchen, you can currently find loaves of baguette bread from both the Creekside Apple Ranch and Rhone Mills Bakery at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Price ranges from $3 to $4 each.