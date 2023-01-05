Picks of the Week

French breakfast radishes

Recognized by its elongated shape, pink body and cream tip, this mild-flavored radish delivers notes of sweet and pepper taste and slight nuttiness.

French breakfast radishes feature a nice crisp snappy texture, making them ideal for both raw and fresh preparations.

The flavor of radishes reaches its peak during the cooler time or year. They’re ideal for enjoying in a mixed green salad or grain bowl, roasted in the oven with potatoes, or served with your favorite Mexican cuisine.

This week I prepared a chickpea, leek and radish soup, as the Fix of the Week, below.

An excellent source of vitamin C, French breakfast radishes are also a good source of potassium, calcium and vitamin A, along with an array of other essential vitamins and minerals.

You can expect to find certified organic French breakfast radishes from both John Givens Farm of Goleta and Earthtrine Farm of Ojai at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ Markets.

Price averages $3 per bunch.

Cara Cara oranges

At first glance, this winter citrus looks much like a navel orange. However, once sliced in half, the beautiful pink flesh is exposed.

Seedles and sweet with notes of tangy flavor, this flesh is dense yet juicy These oranges are ideal for both juicing or peeling and enjoying the sections one at a time.

Native to Venezuela, Cara Cara oranges were discovered as a natural mutation of a Washington navel orange and introduced in the United States in the 1980s, primarily in California, Florida, California and Texas. The juice is excellent for beverages, pairs well with seafood preparations and excellent in salad dressings and marinades.

Cara Cara oranges are available from several local growers. You can find them at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets.

Price averages $2.50 per pound.

Red cabbage

More purple in appearance than red, this winter vegetable gets its color from the antioxidant anthocyanin, a similar compound found in other purple foods.

Like its green counterpart, red cabbage delivers a very crunchy texture and robust flavor, making it ideal for both raw and cooked preparations. You can shred red cabbage and use it to top tacos, soups, and salads, or incorporate it into stews and stir-fries. It is also nice when pickled with fresh carrots.

Due to the concentration of anthocyanin, red cabbage is superior in nutrition to its green counterpart.

Cabbage thrives during the cooler time of year, and it’s readily available from several local farmers at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets. Certified organic is available. Price averages $3 each.