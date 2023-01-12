Picks of the week

Broccoli

Broccoli is a very versatile vegetable that is well suited for raw and cooked preparations. Whether steamed, roasted, sauteed, fried or even pickled, there’s something about that underlying sweet and herbaceous flavor that keeps drawing me in for more.

Broccoli enjoyed in its raw form is the best way to retain most of the nutrients, where boiling broccoli can cause much of the vitamins to leach out.

An excellent source of vitamin C, broccoli is also rich in vitamins A and K, as well as potassium, iron and folate. Broccoli is a nice addition to soups, stir-fries or when coated in a tempura batter and fried.

This week I prepared a pureed broccoli potato-leek soup as the Fix of the Week.

Reaching peak flavor during the cooler times of year, broccoli is readily available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’’ markets from several local growers. Certified organic is available.

Price averages $3 per pound.

Bearss limes

Also commonly referred to as a Persian lime, these are some of the most flavorful and juicy limes you will encounter locally.

Incredibly aromatic, these limes are ideal for flavoring poultry and seafood dishes, used in dressings and marinades, or used to make deliciously tangy desserts. I most commonly use Bearss limes in guacamole and fresh salsas, and it’s a nice choice for an array of beverages.

Limes are a good source of vitamin C, as well as a long list of essential minerals.

You can expect to find Bearss limes from several local growers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Price averages 50 cents each.

Almond toffee butter

You must be careful with this jar of toffee-infused almond butter, as once you give it a taste you might find yourself consuming the entire jar in a single sitting. It’s just that good.

Use this butter as a spread on fresh apple slices, spread it on a piece of sourdough toast, or use it to fill the cavity of a celery stick. This butter is excellent for using in dessert recipes, most notably cookies, and can be used instead of peanut butter in most cases.

This rich butter is produced from the Avila and Sons annual almond harvest. It’s available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang, and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’’ markets.

Price is about $12 per jar.