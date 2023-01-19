Picks of the Week

Fennel bulb

It has only been the past few years since acquiring the taste for fresh fennel. With aromatic and flavor notes of black licorice throughout, fennel can be enjoyed both raw and cooked.

When cooked, the fennel bulb becomes sweeter and soft. I find it pairs well with an array of meat, and it often finds its way into my roasting pan when I’m slow-cooking whole chickens.

This week I prepared a curry infused fennel bulb and carrot soup, as the Fix of the Week.

Fennell is an excellent source of powerful antioxidants and has been known to assist with digestion and reduce inflammation. Fennel also pairs very well with the abundance of seasonal citrus offerings this time of year.

Certified organic is available. Fennel can be found at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local growers.

Price averages $2 each.

Tango tangerines

Yet another one of the wide array of citrus to arrive through the winter season, this tango tangerine delivers a wonderful flavor. Mostly seedless, easy to peel and very juicy, they are both an excellent eat-out-of-hand fruit, as well as ideal for juicing. They deliver a nice balance of tangy and sweet. Use the tango tangerine to make flavorful sauces and salad dressing, incorporate it into a host of desserts, or pair with your favorite seafood. An excellent source of Vitamin C, they are also a good source of vitamin A as well as delivering some iron, potassium, magnesium and calcium.

You can expect to find tango mandarins from several local growers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real Marketplace, Tuesday Satna Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Price averages $3 per pound.

Smoked almonds

The heavy rain we’ve experienced throughout California so far this year is going to be great for many of the orchard crops across the State. This includes the almond crops, which require quite a bit of water to produce these tasty nuts. I have really been enjoying the Avila and Sons smoked almonds lately, delivering notes of salty and smokey flavor, with the natural almond flavor still the highlight of every bite. Take them along on a hike for a nice boost of energy, or sprinkle over a mixed green salad.

An excellent source of natural protein, almonds are additionally a good source of a long list of essential minerals. You can expect to find these smoked almonds at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Price averages $13 per pound.