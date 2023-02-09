Picks of the Week

Organic popping corn

While you will not encounter freshly harvested sweet corn until the summer months, you can purchase some fresh organic popcorn from Roots Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets.

I find this corn best when popped in a large pot with a covered lid, then finished with olive oil or melted butter once popped and seasoned.

This week I prepared brown sugar and chili seasoned popcorn as the Fix of the Week.

Absent an abundance of butter, popcorn makes for quite a healthy snack that is low in calories, a good source of dietary fiber and protein, as well as delivering iron, potassium, copper, magnesium, zinc, and B-vitamins. Certified organic is available. Price is $10 per pound.

Western Hole avocados

This is one of the more unique varieties of avocado you will encounter throughout the year, you can actually consume the black skin in unison with the flesh when ripe. As they reach maturity, which will notice when shaking this variety, the pit becomes quite loose within.

Grown by Rancho Santa Cecilia of Carpinteria, Western Hole avocados are sold at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. They have a nice balance of sweet, earthy and peppery notes.

They’re quite different in texture and flavor than the more common Hass avocados. Smaller in size than most other varieties, they cost $3.50 per pound.

Fresh parsley

Last week I highlighted fresh cilantro, which is quite prolific during the winter months.

Another fresh herb that does quite well this time of year is fresh parsley, which is available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several area farmers. There are two types of parsley that are available, curly leaf and flat leaf, with the Italian flat leaf type being much more readily available and more desirable for culinary purposes.

Parsley is best when used in its raw form, added at the end of the cooking process, ideal for delivering a refreshing earthy flavor to soups and stews, potato dishes, cooked meats, sauces and grain bowls.

Certified organic is available. Price averages $2.50 per bunch.