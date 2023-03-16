Picks of the Week

English peas

Also referred to as shell peas, green peas and garden peas, this seasonal legume crop is just starting to pop.

English peas are available from several local growers, including Tutti Frutti Farm of Lompoc, a certified organic farm.

These peas can be enjoyed both raw and cooked, but the pops themselves need to be discarded. The jumbo peas can be added to steamed rice, mixed green salads or a spring pasta as in the week’s Fix of the Week, below.

English peas are a great source of vitamins A and B, as well as calcium, zinc, iron, and potassium. With a nice, sweet pea flavor, shelling peas can easily be unzipped for the pods and then stored in freezer bags for future use.

Certified organic is available.

Shelling peas can be found at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Price averages $4 per pound.

Lisbon lemons

I’m always surprised about how many lemons I go through each week, adding that wonderful tangy flavor to my meal preparations. Lisbon lemons have a bright yellow peel and are typically seedless. And they’re very juicy.

I use Lisbon lemons to flavor seafood preparations, add to salad dressing and marinades or splash over spring pasta dishes, roasted vegetables and steamed rice.

I often use the zest of Lisbon lemons, which are very aromatic, as well.

You can find freshly harvested Lisbon lemons at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Price averages $3 per pound.

Green onions

Slender bunches of green onions are readily available, with both very petite white or red bulbs attached to the base of the green tops,

I tend to utilize green onions more in raw dishes than cooked preparations. Delivering a very refreshing grassy sweet flavor with distinct notes of onion throughout, they can be diced and used to top a baked potato or potato skin, a salad, blend into dips and spreads, added to sauces or salsas, or grilled whole and served with a steak.

You can also use green opinions to top homemade pizza, add to casseroles or top a homemade chili.

They’re readily available this time of year at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Certified organic is available, and the price averages $2 per bunch.