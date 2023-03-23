Picks of the Week

Onion sprouts

Onion sprouts are one of the most nutrient dense foods you can eat. These delicious sprouts are grown and brought to the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang, and Thursday Carpinteria farmers markets thanks to Ojai Microgreens.

Delivering a wonderful onion aroma and slightly nutty, sweet, and mild onion flavor throughout, they are excellent in a sandwich, salad or any other common uses for fresh sprouts.

Onion sprouts are a source of vitamins A, B, C, D and E, as well as calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, potassium and chlorophyll.

This week I worked my onion sprouts into a chicken Caesar and Onion Sprout Wrap, the Fix of the Week, below.

Price is $3.50 per 2 ounces.

Conehead cabbage

Conehead cabbage is recognized by its elongated shape that is more boubous at the base, with a cone at the top.

I find this variety sweeter than many of the other cabbage offerings.

It’s ideal for any general cabbage use such as slaws and salads, added to soups and stews, or shredding for your tacos. The leaves tend to be a little lighter and more tender than more tightly packed standard green cabbage. These leaves are a light green in color.

This cabbage is available at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers markets from select growers, Price averages $3 per pound. Certified organic is available.

Golden raisins

These jumbo plump golden raisins from the Peacock Family Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers market have been finding their way into my morning oatmeal lately.

They’re also ideal for incorporating into baked goods or adding to grain bowl preparations or chicken salad recipes, and they deliver a nice burst of sweet flavor and soft gooey texture. Produced from their farm’s annual harvest of green seedless Thompson grapes, they can be found while in stock throughout the year.

Raisins are most notably a good source of iron, potassium, copper, vitamin B6 and manganese.

Price averages $10 per pound.