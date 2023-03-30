Picks of the Week

Sun-dried tomato chickpea flatbread

Brought to the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market each week thanks to Baba Foods Small Batch, this product is made from their annual harvest of garbanzo beans.

Vegan and gluten free, this protein-packed item is ideal for warming up and dipping in your favorite hummus, or used as a great bread substitute. This week I prepared a chickpea flatbread topped with lemon hummus, the Fix of the Week, below.

This is a very healthy and simple lunch to prepare. Available in an array of flavors, I really enjoy the sun-dried tomato flavor infused into this product. Price is $8 per 8 ounce package or 2 for $15.

Passionfruit

The first passionfruit of the season has started to emerge, available at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real Marketplace, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets from several local growers.

Because the season has just started, you may need to let them continue to ripen on the counter until the skin turns purple.

Passionfruit is very aromatic, and inside the thick skin is a yellow seedy pulp that is brimming with tropical flavor. A little sweet and a little tangy, passionfruit is excellent in beverages, smoothies, or as a dessert topper. It also pairs quite well with chicken and pork preparations, as well as fish. I often add a little passionfruit pulp to ceviche.

Price averages $6 per pound. Certified organic is available.

Spring strawberries

The rain has delayed the freshly harvested red ripe strawberry season, but the first delicious fruit of the season is finally starting to emerge.

One of the most highly sought and versatile fruits available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets, strawberries are excellent in a fruit salad, sliced and used to top a spinach salad, rolled into crepes, or used as a topper for pancakes and waffles.

Use strawberries to make homemade preservers, syrups or sauces, or in a filling for a strawberry pie or strawberry shortcake. This season is just beginning so expect to find delicious fruit from now through the summer season.

Price averages $14 per 3-pack.