Picks of the Week

Goose eggs

This is not something that is encountered very often, but I was quite pleased to find these jumbo goose eggs at the Lily’s Egg stand sitting in a basket next to quail eggs, duck eggs, and, of course, numerous cartons of multi-colored chicken eggs.

Goose eggs are three times the size of a chicken egg. Once they’re cracked, you can’t help but notice the massive yolk inside.

Fattier and more nutrient dense than chicken eggs, goose eggs have a creamy, custard like texture ideal for scrambling, as well as custards and an array of other desserts.

This week I prepared a goose egg omelet as the Fix of the Week, below. With a very limited availability of goose eggs, Lily’s Eggs participates in our weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Goleta, Tuesday State Street and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets.

Price for goose eggs averages $6 each.

Snow peas

These flat green peas are one of my favorites right now, delivering a nice sweet and grassy flavor. Excellent both raw and cooked, they can be enjoyed in a mixed green salad, chopped and added to spring rolls, as well as sautéed.

The peas inside the pods are very petite, and they’re an excellent source of vitamins A, C and K, as well as minerals and dietary fiber.

I regularly enjoy snow peas dipped in hummus.

With a crisp and snappy texture, you can currently find certified organic snow peas from Tutti Frutti Farm of Lompoc at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets.

Price averages $6 per pound.

Gem lettuce

Gem lettuce has become one of the more popular lettuces found at farmers markets.

The leaves are about 5-6 inches in length and the heads very compact. Similar in texture and flavor to romaine lettuce, although a little crispier and less bitter, their ripped leaves hold salad dressing really well. The leaves are also ideal for lettuce cups or a bun substitute for a lettuce wrapped burger.

You can find gem lettuce at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets from several local growers. Certified organic is available.

Price averages $1.50 each.