Picks of the Week

Fresh blueberries

The first spring harvest of fresh blueberries started a couple of weeks ago, and the quantity and quality continues to be enhanced on a daily basis.

While fresh blueberries are available most of the year when grown under hoop houses in our area, the most full flavored are those produced out of the hoops during their standard season, which runs from approximately April through October. These blue to purple berries are plump and delicious, loaded with antioxidants, dietary fiber, and a list of essential vitamins and minerals to keep you healthy.

Fresh locally grown blueberries are excellent any time of the day, whether incorporated into your regular meals or as a mid-morning or afternoon snack. You can find fresh blueberries from several local growers and available at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified farmers’ markets.

This week I prepared a blueberry and apple crisp, the Fix of the Week, below. Price averages $5 per basket.

Hass avocados

The local Hass avocado season is officially under way, with fruit finally reaching appropriate oil content levels, delivering that smooth buttery texture and subtly sweet and nutty flavor.

The best tasting of the varieties to emerge all year, local Hass are excellent for your morning avocado toast, used to make guacamole, to dice over a salad, or enjoy on a sandwich or burger. I prefer to select Hass avocados that are still in their firm-ripe stage, making them easier to peel and work with in the kitchen.

Grown from several local farmers throughout the greater Santa Barbara area, the price averages $3.50 per pound. Certified organic is available.

Maple pecan butter

Maple pecan butter has been flying off the shelves at the Avila and Sons Farm stand at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang, and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets.

It’s often difficult to choose from the stand’s array of pistachio, peanut and almond offerings, but this week I grabbed a jar of pecan-based butter, produced from Avila and Sons’ rich and flavorful annual harvest of pecans grown in Hanford. This spread has a very distinct pecan flavor throughout, with sweet notes of maple worked in.

Spread maple pecan butter over a tart apple, use it on a sandwich, or incorporate it into baked goods. It is also delicious served with ice cream. Price averages $13 per 8-ounce jar.