Picks of the Week

Mara Des Bois strawberries

This special variety of strawberry emerges in late April each year and is available into the summer months.

Grown organically by Harry’s Berries of Oxnard, Mara Des Bois strawberries are most closely tied to wild strawberries with regards to texture and flavor. Dynamically sweet and incredibly aromatic, they offer a truly unique culinary experience.

These berries were developed through a French breeding program. I find they are best when enjoyed as they come, straight out of the basket, used to top vanilla ice cream, or in a mixed green salad. This year I prepared a Mara Des Bois Spring Mix Salad as the Fix of the Week, below.

You can find these delicious strawberries at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara, and Friday Montecito farmers’ markets. Price averages $9 per basket.

Spring mix

This is one of my favorite weekly farmers market pickups from Shepherd Farms. This bagged lettuce contains the perfect mixture of baby lettuces, baby spinach and arugula for a wonderful combination of textures and flavors.

I particularly enjoy the peppery notes delivered from the arugula mixed throughout. Add spring mix to a sandwich or wrap, as the base of a salad, over a hamburger or really for any of your general lettuce needs.

The Shepherd Farms spring mix can be found at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified farmers’ markets when available. Price averages $3.50 per bag.

Shallots

I have been picking up shallots — which are related to onions, garlic and leeks — on a regular basis to infuse flavor into my salad dressings, salads and roasted meats. Shallots deliver a mild onion flavor with notes or garlic throughout. I like to toss them in a little balsamic vinegar before adding to a salad to mellow out the flavor.

They are also excellent when peeled, tossed in olive oil, and roasted whole, as well as grilled. Add to the pan with a whole roasted chicken along with carrots and potatoes, or sauté and use to top a burger.

You can currently find shallots at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local growers.