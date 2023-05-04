Picks of the Week

Rhubarb

These long grooved deep red to purple stalks pair incredibly well with the selection of fresh berries this time of year, whether added to pies, crisps, cobblers and crumbles.

Naturally tart and astringent, once cooked, rhubarb becomes texturally soft and quite delicious. Sugar is typically used to help balance out the naturally tart flavor.

This week I incorporated freshly harvested rhubarb into a rhubarb berry preserve as the Fix of the Week, below.

Grown and harvested from the Mendoza Family Farm of Lompoc, rhubarb can be found at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Available from the spring into the summer months, rhubarb is often difficult to find as it is not grown on a large scale in our area.

Price averages $5 per bunch.

Fresh oregano

There are three main herbs I use on a very regular basis, when in season. The first is cilantro, followed by fresh basil (summer months only) and oregano.

I love the distinct earthy flavor that oregano adds to meats, vegetables, rice and beans, as well as soups and stews. Oregano is most regularly available during the spring through fall seasons, and oregano is a herb I harvest almost daily from my home garden.

It’s often referred to as “Wild Marjoram” even though oregano is a different species.

This Mediterranean herb is often found in Greek and Italian cuisine, whether added to pastas sauces or salads or worked into meats such as sausages and meatballs. I also find it pairs well with Mexican cuisine.

You can currently find fresh oregano at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local growers. Certified organic is available. Price averages $2 per bunch.

Radish microgreens

With an array of different types of radish-style sprouts and microgreens available from both Westland Floral and Ojai Microgreens, I find them a great way to add a little pepper crunch to salads, sandwiches, wraps, seafood preparations and grain bowls.

This week I encountered purple radish microgreens, daikon microgreens as well as red rose radish sprouts, all great options.

With a slightly milder and less spicy version than that of the fully developed radish, they are also more nutritionally compact.

You can find radish microgreens at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets.

Price averages $3.50 per 2 ounces.