Picks of the Week

Yellow nectarines

The first harvest of stone fruit is under way, with these small round yellow nectarines leading the charge.

Harvested firm, these nectarines may take a day or two to ripen on the countertop, but once ready, they are quite flavorful and juicy, with notable aromatic and flavor notes of tangy sweet nectarines.

Add yellow nectarines to a host of dessert recipes, or blend them into your favorite smoothie.

This week I prepared a nectarine and cucumber salad as the Fix of the Week, below.

Nectarines are a good source of vitamins C and A, along with a host of essential minerals.

You can find yellow nectarines at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market, but expect to see them at all weekly local farmers markets in the weeks to come. Price averages $4 per pound.

Japanese fava beans

Fava beans — also sometimes referred to as Windsor beans, broad beans or field beans — are recognized by their large green pods. Enclosed within are plumb beans that deliver a nutty flavor and buttery texture when cooked.

While they can be eaten raw, fava beans can be naturally astringent. They are most commonly simmered. Then the clear outer casing is removed until just the green bean is left to be eaten as they come, tossed into pasta or rice, or enjoyed over a mixed green salad. In their prime during the spring season, fava beans can currently be found from several growers at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets. Price averages $4 per pound.

Peppermint

Delivering a very distinct and refreshing peppermint flavor and aroma, this culinary delight is available from Earthtrine Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets.

Add peppermint to spring rolls, toss it in a salad, blend it into dips and spreads, or use it to infuse a wonderful mint flavor into your beverages. This is a nice herb to incorporate into your spring meals.

Peppermint is a natural hybrid of water mint and spearmint and can be found growing wild in many parts of the United States.

Mint is a rich source of vitamins A and C, as well as a decent source of B-vitamins, copper, calcium, magnesium and zinc. The fresh mint can also be dried and stored for longer periods.

Certified organic is available. Price averages $3 per bunch.