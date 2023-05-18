Picks of the Week

Castlebrite apricots

The first fresh crops of local apricots are in and can now be purchased at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Goleta, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets from several local growers.

This year’s crop is exceptional, delivering the apricots’ signature sweet flesh and slightly tangy skin. Loaded with vitamin A and C, as well as a good source of calcium, iron, and dietary fiber, they are a great addition to your weekly diet. Perfect for eating on the go, adding to a fruit salad, incorporating into baked goods, or when used to make preserves, sauces or a nice apricot salsa as seen in this week’s Fix, below. I served my apricot salsa over pulled pork.

Prices average about $4 per pound, with discounts on larger purchases.

Lemon balm

This perennial herb, available from Earthtrine Farm at the Saturday and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets, delivers a wonderful tart and sweet flavor, with notes of lemon and mint throughout.

A member of the mint family, lemon balm can be enjoyed raw, dried or in cooked preparations. Incorporate this balm fresh into green salads or dessert preparations for an added refreshing flavor, or more commonly use it as a natural tea.

I find lemon balm pairs very well with fish and poultry dishes, and it has a nice presence when blended into a fruit smoothie. Certified organic is available.

Price averages $3 per bunch.

Baby zucchini

The first tender baby summer squash is just starting to emerge locally, so I made sure to pick up a few pounds of this baby green zucchini this week.

About a half-inch thick and 5-6 inches in length, it has a subtly sweet presence and mild flavor. It’s ideal for eating both raw and cooked. When cooking zucchini of this size, I either usually grill it outside or roast it in the oven.

The major benefits for selecting zucchini in its more petite stage is that it has much smaller softer seeds within and a higher moisture content than more mature fruit.

You can enjoy sliced zucchini raw in a salad or cooked on pizza. It is also excellent when sauteed or steamed.

You can find baby zucchini at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local farmers. Price averages $4 per pound.