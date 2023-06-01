Picks of the Week

Organic Harvest Moon potato

The freshly dug new potatoes have arrived, with several local farmers bringing their spuds to market. This variety, in my opinion, is one of the tastiest I’ve ever experienced. It’s grown by Jacob Grant of Roots Farm of Los Olivos.

Harvest Moon potatoes have a deep purple skin with a distinctly yellow flesh. They’re nutty, a little sweet and full of flavor. There really is no need for salt or butter when they’re cooked, although feel free to add if desired.

Roast and serve these potatoes with roasted chicken, pan fry them, or boil and mash. This week I used them to prepare a Harvest Moon and Carrot Salad as the Fix of the Week, below.

They’re available at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara, and Wednesday Solvang farmers markets. Price is $4 per pound.

Patty pan squash

This saucer-shaped squash can be found in an array of colors, with the yellow specimens being the most common. This squat summer squash has scalloped-like ridges and delivers a slightly sweet and grassy flavor.

It’s ideal for grilling, and I like to cook the very small “baby” patty pan squash on skewers. They can also be sliced in half and sauteed or used as a zucchini substitute in many cases.

Slice this squash and use it as a pizza topper or hollow out the larger patty pan squash and stuff.

You can expect to find patty pan squash from several local growers at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Price averages $3 per pound.

White peach

The aroma of this seasonal favorite will draw you in as you walk down the aisles of the farmers’ markets this time of year.

Sweet and juicy, white peaches deliver a nice mild “peachy” flavor throughout. They’re ideal to eat as they come, or you can enjoy them in a host of cold and cooked preparations.

White peaches can be quite delicate and more susceptible to bruising than the yellow varieties so they’re best when ripened on the countertop, then consumed as soon as they’re ready.

White peaches are an excellent source of vitamin C, as well as a good source of vitamins E and K, magnesium, copper, zinc, folate and dietary fiber.

You can find freshly harvested white peaches at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several growers. Price averages $4 per pound.