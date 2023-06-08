PICKS OF THE WEEK

Yardlong beans

Also commonly labeled with multiple alternatives, including “snake” beans, these long slender beans average from 12-18 inches in length and deliver a distinct green bean flavor with an underlying bitterness.

These beans are often stir-fried in Asian style preparations. I love to sauté them with seasonal vegetables and tofu, toss with a little soy sauce and sweet chili sauce, and serve them over steamed brown rice.

This week I prepared grilled Yardlong beans as the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page.

Yardlong beans pair quite nicely with grilled steak, chicken and fish.

In Chinese cuisine, the China Long bean is traditionally pickled with Sichuan peppercorns, garlic, ginger and star anise.

You can expect to find Yardlong beans over the next few months from both Her Family Farm and Moua Family Farm and the Saturday Santa Barbara and Sunday Camino Real Marketplace farmers’ markets. Price averages $4 per large bunch.

Rainier cherries

These plump cherries are recognized by their yellow skin with pink to red blush. The flesh inside is quite sweet, delivering one of the highest sugar levels of all the sweet cherries you will encounter throughout the season.

Rainier cherries have thin skin that tends to bruise easily so they should be consumed as close to harvest as possible.

Add Rainier cherries to a fruit salad or a charcuterie platter. Incorporate them into cocktails, add them to a mixed green salad, or enjoy them with your favorite nuts.

You can find Rainier cherries at most weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Markets. Price averages $7 per pint.

Yellow crookneck squash

This variety of summer squash has a shiny thin bright yellow skin, bulbous base, thin neck portion and cream-colored flesh.

The flesh has a nice subtle sweetness and notes of grassy flavor throughout.

Excellent when both sauteed and grilled, summer squash is a good source of vitamin C, as well as potassium, folate, iron, magnesium and phosphorus.

This squash is excellent both raw or cooked. You can grate this variety and add fritters or incorporate into breads and cakes. I find yellow crookneck squash best when purchased in its younger, smaller stage, about 6-8 inches in length.

You can expect to find yellow crookneck squash from several growers at most weekly Santa Barbara Certified farmers’ markets. Price averages $3.50 per pound.