Picks of the Week

Lemon basil

Her Family Farm has some extraordinary basil at the Saturday Santa Barbara Farmers Market right now, with sweet Italian, Thai, purple and lemon basil all on hand.

Grabbing a bunch of each, I was excited to fill my kitchen with jars of this aromatic herb, which truly reminds me of the summer season to come.

The most aromatic was the lemon basil, delivering strong notes of lemon and sweet licorice. This variety is excellent when used to make flavorful salad dressings, over freshly grilled fish, or when added to a basil coconut curry soup.

This week I prepared lemon basil, stone fruit and mixed berry salad as the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page.

Basil is best used when added just before serving for optimum flavor. You can find lemon basil at the Saturday Santa Barbara and Sunday Camino Real farmers’ market weekly.

Price averages $3 per bunch.

Blackberries

This weekend I brought home a 3-pack of giant blackberries sourced from the Chavez Family Farm, which my kids quickly consumed.

With a wonderful dynamic sweet-tart flavor and earthy undertones, these berries are plump, juicy and loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. Eat as they come, incorporate them into a host of desserts, enjoy them as beverages, or in fruit and mixed green salads.

Blackberries pair very well with cheese and nuts, as well as poultry and pork preparations. You can currently find blackberries from several local growers, available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets. Price averages $5 per basket.

Sungold cherry tomato

The first outdoor tomatoes are starting to trickle in, with the small cherry types the first on the scene.

These smaller, round orange tomatoes deliver a nice sweet and fruity flavor. They are texturally quite delicate so should be consumed as close to harvest as possible. Their skins tend to be quite thin and are very juicy inside, making them a nice addition to pasta dishes, salads, or to just eat as they come.

A hybrid variety native to Japan, they have become a customer favorite over the years.

Certified organic is available. You can expect to find sungold cherry tomatoes from several local farmers at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Price averages $5 per basket.