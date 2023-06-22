Picks of the Week

Italian eggplant

Just one of many types of fresh eggplant starting to pop up at the local farmers markets this week, Italian eggplant is recognized by its oval shape and dark purple glossy skin.

It is very similar to the most common globe eggplant but smaller in size. Ideal for eggplant parmesan, lasagna or delicious spreads, this versatile fruit will be readily available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local growers.

This week I prepared a roasted eggplant and garlic spread as the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page.

Eggplant makes for a nice healthy addition to your weekly meal plans, acting as a low fat, calorie and carbohydrate food. It is also a decent source of vitamin B-6 and potassium, as well as other essential vitamins and minerals.

Price averages $3 per pound.

Flavorosa pluot

This fresh pluot season is under way, with this deep purple skinned variety kicking things off.

With a nice juicy flesh, this plum and apricot hybrid delivers a wonderful balance of sweet and tart notes throughout. The flesh within has a stunning dark pink to red hue, making for a nice presentation in a fruit salad and over mixed greens.

Pluots pair very well with nuts and cheese, fresh herbs and poultry preparations. They’re grown by Burkdoll Farms of Visalia.

You can expect to find pluots at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets while in season. Price averages $4 per basket or pound.

Lemon cucumber

Cool as a cucumber, one of the summer’s most refreshing items can be found in many forms. One of the more unique cucumber specimens to emerge, this rounded shaped variety has a nice yellow skin when ripe, with small spikes across the skin. Inside, the green to yellow flesh has mildly sweet flavor and crisp texture, with edible seeds inside.

The skin can be consumed but is often peeled. You can enjoy this tennis ball-sized fruit as they come like an apple, enjoy in a salad, or cut into rounds and used to dip in your favorite hummus. You can find lemon cucumbers at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local growers. Price averages $3.50 per pound.

Sam Edelman is general manager of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association and host of “Farm to Table,” which airs live at 9 a.m. Thursdays on KZSB-AM 1290, the News-Press radio station. Photos are by Sam Edelman.