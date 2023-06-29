Picks of the Week

Sunshine watermelon

When most think of watermelon, a green skin comes to mind, but sunshine watermelon has an attractive yellow skin, with alternating cream-colored striations.

Inside is a vibrant pink-red flesh that is relatively seedless.

About 92% water by volume, watermelon is one of the most refreshing foods you can purchase through the warm summer months. A good source of vitamins A and C, as well as potassium, fiber, and the beneficial antioxidant lycopene, watermelons make for a nutritious addition to your seasonal diets.

Watermelon can be enjoyed in a fruit salad, added to smoothies and even grilled. This week I prepared a watermelon and peach agua fresca as the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page.

You can find freshly harvested sunshine watermelon from Her Family Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market. Price averages $7 each.

Dragon tongue beans

This open pollinated Dutch heirloom wax bean is one of the more attractive types of fresh eating bean you will encounter, with splashes of purple and yellow across its flat pod. They are nice and snappy with an underlying sweetness.

Enjoyed both raw and cooked, they retain much of their color when sauteed.

You can use dragon tongue beans as a fresh green bean substitute in most recipes and deliver a rich flavor when cooked.

These beans are an excellent source of protein and dietary fiber, as well as vitamins A, C and K; potassium; calcium and iron.

Grown by Two Peas in a Pod Farm of Arroyo Grande, they are available at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers market.

Price averages $6 per pound.

Tatuma squash

Also commonly referred to as Mexican squash, tatuma squash is very similar to that of zucchini. However, I find it a little sweeter and creamier when cooked.

It is one of my favorites to enjoy grilled, and it’s ideal for sautéing, steaming and really any other way you enjoy summer squash.

Add tatuma squash to a vegetable lasagna or spring pasta recipe, and it’s delicious raw as well. This variety has a very thin skin so it does not require any peeling.

Tatuma squash is grown and harvested from several local farmers and available at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Price averages $3 per pound.

— Text and photos by Sam Edelman