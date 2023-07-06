Picks of the Week

Olallieberries

The fresh berry season is really taking flight, with these delicate tangy-sweet olallieberries starting to hit their prime.

Delivering the color and richness in flavor of a blackberry, but the softer nature of the raspberry, they make for a wonderful treat this time of year. They’re an excellent source of vitamins A and C, as well as iron, potassium, calcium, dietary fiber and protein.

You can enjoy these tasty berries right out of the basket as they come. You can also add them to smoothies, or use them to make a homemade preserve or as an ice cream topper. They are also a nice addition to muffins, cakes, and breads, as well as pies, crisps and cobblers.

This week I prepared olallieberry carnitas as the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page.

You can find olallieberries at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets from Two Peas in a Pod Farm. Price is $6 per basket or three baskets for $15.

White doughnut peach

My kids have been absolutely devouring white doughnut peaches. Possessing a pink blush across its skin and cream-colored flesh, these peaches are a low acid variety so they yield a very sweet flavor and clean finish.

Recognized by their flat saucer shape, they also go by the names “Galaxy” peach and “Saturn” peach.

They are a great general eating fruit or can be added to fruit salads and smoothies. They also pair very well with nuts, such as almonds and pistachios, in a mixed green salad.

You can expect to find these white doughnut peaches at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local growers. Price averages $4 per pound.

Sriracha Style Bacon Jerky

This gourmet uncured bacon is a fun farmers market find, yielding notes of sweet, spicy and salty, and, of course, the delicious flavor of bacon. They’re brought to use from the Pork Place of Buellton.

Ycan eat this tasty bacon right out of the bag, or add it to a salad, burger or sandwich. This bacon is also good when crumbled and used to top baked potatoes or potato skins.

This sweet and savory bacon delivers a nice chewy consistency. If spicy is not your preferred flavor profile, Pork Palace has other jerky options to choose from.

This jerky is available at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Goleta, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Price is $9 per 2-ounce bag.

— Story and photos by Sam Edelman