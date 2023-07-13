Picks of the Week

Black Mission Figs

The fresh fig season comes in two waves.

The first one arrived early this month, and the second one is the final push in the fall season.

Currently, Avila and Sons Farm out of Hanford has an impressive assortment, including these richly flavored black mission figs. They’re recognized by their deep purple skin, but once sliced open, a red flesh is exposed. They’re best when harvested in their firm-ripe stage, when the figs’ flavor becomes sweeter.

This week I prepared bacon wrapped black mission figs as the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page.

You can expect to find these figs at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Goleta, Tuesday State Street and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Price averages $7 per large basket.

Santa Rosa plums

One of my favorite general eating plums, this variety is a local favorite, possessing a red to purple skin with white speckles. Inside is a sweet yellow flesh. They deliver a nice, firm texture, yet are still quite juicy.

These durable plums are ideal for taking to the beach or on a hike, and they’re plums that kids thoroughly enjoy.

You can currently find Santa Rosa plums from Burkdoll Farms at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Price averages $4 per basket or pound.

Red zebra

One of the many types of heirloom tomatoes to be enjoyed during the summer season, this variety is recognized by red and purple streaks across the skin.

Inside, a pink to red flesh is exposed, delivering a sweet and fruit flavor. These tomatoes are ideal for caprese salads, gazpacho, or for sauces and salsas. Due to their large size and rounded physique, they are also well suited for sandwich and burger toppers.

Grown by Her Family Farm, they can be found at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market while in season. Price is $4 per pound.

— Story and photos by Sam Edelman