PICKS OF THE WEEK

Poblano chili pepper

These deep green peppers are just beginning to emerge. They’re ideal for preparing some homemade chili rellenos.

Large and crisp, they blister very well and yield mildly spicy, sweet and bitter notes throughout.

Originating in Puebla, Mexico, they are mainly incorporated in an array of Mexican dishes, including salsas and sauces, added to quesadillas and tacos, or stuffed in many forms. They can also be used to make traditional moles.

This week I prepared corn and cheese stuffed poblano peppers as the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page. You can currently expect to find these shiny peppers at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified farmers’ markets from several local growers.

Price averages $4 per pound.

Red flame grapes

The first fresh table grapes arrived this past weekend, and as the summer sun continues to shine down, production will continue to ramp up.

First on the scenes are these red flame grapes, delivering a very sweet flavor and snappy texture. Smaller in size than many other grape varieties, they are very juicy. Add them to a fruit, mixed green or chicken salad recipe, or enjoy them out of the freezer for a nice, chilled snack.

An easy fruit to take on a hike or to the beach, fresh grapes are currently available at the Saturday Santa Barbara and Sunday Camino Real farmers’ markets from several California fruit growers.

Price averages $4 per pound.

Romanesco costata squash

One of my favorite varieties of summer squash to emerge all season, this variety is recognized by its alternated dark and light green striped pattern and ridged skin. They are one of the sweeter and denser varieties, making them a great choice for both raw and cooked preparations.

I most commonly grill my Romanesco squash, but it is also quite tasty when roasted, sautéed, and steamed. I find it pairs very well with Mexican style cuisine as well.

An Italian heirloom variety, it can currently be found at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local growers. Price averages $3 per pound.

— Story and photos by Sam Edelman