Picks of the Week

Local corn

The essence of the summer season, fresh plump ears of locally grown and harvested corn can currently be found at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets from at least a half-dozen producers. Whether enjoyed raw out of the husk, boiled, steamed, roasted or grilled, this corn is flavorful, sweet and juicy.

Shuck the kernels over a salad, steamed rice, stuffed peppers or incorporate into a grilled corn and black bean salsa as in the Fix of the Week on A4.

The perfect side to any barbecued meal, locally grown corn should be available well into the fall season. Price averages 75 cents each, certified organic available.

Thompson seedless grapes

Possessing a light green hue, this variety of table grape is among the sweetest to emerge during the grape season

Often more petite than their counterparts, this variety is juicy, sweet with a nice subtle crunch. They’re excellent to eat just as they come. A favorite with my kids, this seedless variety is a good source of vitamin C.

When selecting, look for grapes firmly attached to the stem, with a slightly lighter discoloration, which often represents that peak maturity and sweetness have been reached. Grapes should be washed before consumption, but not before refrigeration.

These delicious grapes are available at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Markets from a number of local farmers. Price averages $3 per pound.

Japanese tomatoes

This top-shelf tomato variety is a must try.

A low acid variety, Japanese tomatoes are known to be very sweet and aromatic, noticeably different from the standard slicing tomatoes you may be accustomed to. Rather than a deep red coloration, they take on a stunning pinkish hue.

Tomatoes are very nutritious, packed with vitamin C and are one of the premier sources of lycopene, producing cancer fighting properties as well as assisting in reducing heart disease. They’re excellent over a salad, in a sandwich or a caprese salad loaded with fresh basil.

You can currently find Japanese tomatoes at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Thursday Carpinteria and Friday Montecito farmers’ markets from both Beylik Family Farm and California Sunrise Farms. Price averages $4.50 per pound.