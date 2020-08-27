Picks of the Week

Fresh coco shelling beans

SAM EDELMAN PHOTO

These pale yellow pods don’t look like too much to get excited about upon first glance, but once unzipped, the large black coco beans within are exposed.

While you can consume them fresh out of the pod this time of year, they are best enjoyed when cooked, as in this week’s Fix of the Week recipe on A4.

When cooked, they transform into a stunning deep purple color, making them an attractive addition to the plate. Enjoy the beans as a side, in a burrito or over a tostada salad. They’re an excellent source of dietary fiber and protein, and you can find them fresh in the pod for a limited time from 2 Peas in a Pod Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara Farmers’ Market. Price is $5 a pound.

Jumbo crunchy seedless grapes

This unique farmers market find is a huge hit with the regulars once in season. This is Burkdoll Farm’s signature grape. The name perfectly describes them: jumbo, crunchy and seedless.

While not as juicy as, say, the Thompson grape variety, these grapes are still quite moist and a favorite with my kids. Their firm texture holds up very well in a fruit salad, or chicken salad recipe, although my family usually just enjoys them right off the stem.

They’re currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. The price is $3.50 per pound with discounts on bulk purchases.

Broccoli sprouts

There really isn’t much that is more nutritious than fresh sprouts, particularly this broccoli variety.

They deliver your system a shot of vitamins A, B, C, E and K, and they provide minerals such as calcium, potassium, phosphorus, iron and zinc. They also contain protein, amino acids and antioxidants.

The broccoli seeds are soaked and grown until only a few inches in length before sold, delivering a nice tender crunch and mild broccoli flavor. They’re excellent over a salad or on a sandwich. Currently available from Ojai Greens, they can be found at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets.

Price is $3.50 per 2-ounce bag.