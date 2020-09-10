Picks of the Week

Grass fed beef short ribs

The Pork Palace recently launched a new line of grass fed and finished beef products, including these beautiful short ribs.

With everything from rib steak and T-bone, to flat iron and ground beef, you can currently find this Santa Barbara County-raised and harvested meat at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Thursday Carpinteria, and Friday Montecito farmers’ markets. For those familiar with beef short ribs, you likely know that they can be one of the most tender finished products around, but typically after a nice low and slow cooking method to help break down the balance and fat and protein. This week I prepared beef short ribs over egg noodles, simmered in and served with a homemade vegetable tomato sauce, the Fix of the Week. Short ribs are $12 per pound.

Organic pineapple tomato

One of the most picturesque tomato varieties to emerge each year, they portray a convergence of yellow, orange, pink and red on its skin, all of which swirls throughout the flesh when sliced in half. By the name, many expect the flavor to be reminiscent to that of pineapple but rather it is named after its outer ribbing that has a pineapple like appearance. Sweet and low acid, this variety is much larger than its counterparts, often averaging about 12-16 ounce per fruit. Enjoy on a sandwich, in a salad, or really any way you commonly enjoy your tomatoes. Grown and sold by Roots Farm of Los Olivos, it can be found at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers markets. Certified organic, price is $3 per pound.

Carpinteria grown gala apples

While we usually don’t associate Carpinteria as an apple-growing area, Rodney Chow of Bright Spring Ranch currently has a nice harvest of these deeply red-streaked gala apples coming off his orchard. Available for sale at both the Saturday Santa Barbara and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers markets, they are crisper and more petite in size than gala apples I am accustomed to seeing. Brimming with flavor, and very sweet, Bright Spring Ranch gala apples are harvested fresh for market daily without any cold storage. They will only be available for a very limited time. Price is $3 per pound.