Picks of the Week

Organic sun-dried tomatoes

Harnessing the essence of their incredible tomato harvest, Munak Farms of Paso Robles is once again offering these stunning sun-dried tomatoes at the Saturday Santa Barbara Farmers’ market weekly.

Using varieties such as pineapple heirlooms, red brandy wine, persimmon and celebrity, you will notice slight variations in color and size throughout the bags. Cut into thin rings, they are excellent when added to pasta dishes, such as in this week’s sun-dried tomatoes and mushroom pasta dish, the Fix of the Week on A4. Soak the tomatoes in olive oil, then serve over toasted bread rounds, or use over homemade pizza.

They’re only available for a limited time and are certified organic. Price is $8.75 per quarter pound.

Organic torpedo onions

Named after their elongated torpedo-like physique, this variety of red onion is shaped more like a leek than the onions you are used to encountering. Sold with their green tops still intact, they can be used as you would any standard onion.

However, I find them best when tossed in olive oil, seasoned and grilled whole. They are also nice when roasted whole on the oven.

Grown organically by Tutti Frutti Farm of Lompoc, the onions sell for $2 per bunch.

San Marzano tomatoes

This heirloom tomato variety looks much like that of a Roma, but at closer glance, San Marzano tomatoes are thinner and more pointy at the tip. The flesh is also more robust, flavorful, sweeter and less acidic than its Roma counterpart.

Absolutely ideal for pasta sauces, it is also my go-to for either pico de gallo or blended fresh salsas. Slice these tomatoes into rounds and serve over a mixed green salad, or preserve them in jars for future use.

Currently available from a number of local farmers, this variety can be found at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Thursday Carpinteria and Friday Montecito farmers markets. Price averages $3 per pound. Certified organic tomatoes are available.