Picks of the Week

Delicata squash

This small winter squash is recognized by its yellow skin with either orange, green and/or yellow alternating stripes across its outer surface. Inside is a light orange flesh.

Once roasted, the flesh becomes smooth and sweet.

Roast and serve this squash as a side or purée it into a soup. Delicata squash is also great for roasting until just soft, then stuffing with a combination of meat, rice, sautéed veggies and cheese, then finished in the oven until warm. The skin of this variety is thin enough to eat once cooked.

This week I prepared garlic-chili roasted delicata squash, the Fix of the Week on A4. You can currently find this variety at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from a number of local farmers. Price averages $2 per pound. Certified organic squash is available.

September yummy plum

This late season, Japanese-style plum is currently available from Burkdoll Farms at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets.

Much larger than most of its counterparts, it has a purplish-red skin with noticeable speckles. The flesh is a vibrant yellow.

This variety is very firm and quite sweet, and it has a crisp texture.

It’s perfect for simply eating as it comes, and it is a nice addition to any fruit salad. Price is $3.50 per pound with discounts on bulk purchases.

Pumpkin hummus

Only available seasonally, this hummus incorporates Baba Foods Small Batch California grown garbanzo beans with pumpkin, lending to a very pleasing flavor profile, fit for the season. Super creamy, it makes for a nice spread on turkey sandwich bread, or use as a dip for pita chips, pita bread, or your favorite raw veggies.

It can also be used as the base of a crostini, topped with chèvre and chopped chives. It’s currently available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets. Price is $6 per 8 ounce container.