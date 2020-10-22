Picks of the Week

Celery

Large hearty heads of fresh celery are just starting to fill in for the season, which will be increasingly more abundant as we approach Thanksgiving.

This healthy vegetable is recognized by its hearty ribs with leafy tops, all of which is edible. Run celery through your juicer, cut it into sticks to enjoy with your favorite hummus, or add it to soups and stews.

This week I prepared a celery lentil soup, the Fix of the Week on A5. It’s a good source of vitamins A and K, as well as potassium, folate and fiber.

This vegetable is very low in both calories and carbohydrates. Use it in a Walldorf or potato salad and, of course, a mirepoix (carrots, celery and onion), which is a staple for aromatic and flavorful base for soups, pot pies, and some casseroles.

Celery can currently be found at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. It’s certified organic available, and its price averages $3 each.

Organic strawberry vinegar

This new product from Shepherd’s Farm was produced from its annual harvest of strawberries, organic cane sugar and water.

The organic hand-crafted strawberry vinegar with the mother is at a 5% acidity, delivering a tangy punch with subtle notes of strawberry flavor throughout.

This vinegar is ideal for use as the base of a salad dressing. Or you can use the vinegar for a quick pickling of onions; simply toss the sliced onion into this product.

With deep pink hue, organic strawberry vinegar can also be used over grilled vegetables and meats.

If you prefer a sweeter finish when making a salad dressing, try adding a little honey to your recipe. Price is $12 per 12-ounce bottle.

Organic pineapple guava

Also commonly referred to as a Feijoa, this delicious fall fruit is typically found in subtropical regions around the world

The mild Southern California climate is ideal for producing delicious full flavor guavas, which are currently in their prime.

Pineapple guavas possess a pleasantly sweet aroma and nice mild flavor. They are an excellent source of vitamin C and fiber.

To enjoy, simply cut the guava in half and scoop the flesh out with a smooth. They have a slight give to touch, like an avocado, when ripe.

They’re currently available from several local growers at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ market. Price averages $4 per pound.