Picks of the Week

Orange cauliflower

Also referred to as “cheddar” cauliflower, this variety possesses vibrant orange florets with white colored stems.

Nutty with subtle notes of sweetness, this variety tastes very much like standard cauliflower varieties. It contains a fair amount of folate, calcium, potassium and selenium and is high in both fiber and vitamin C. It also contains a higher amount of Vitamin A than traditional cauliflower, an indicator in orange-pigmented vegetables.

Cook and combine this cauliflower with potatoes before mashing for a healthier mashed potato version, sauté in olive oil and garlic to top your pasta dishes, or even enjoy raw with your favorite hummus. This week I prepared a roasted orange cauliflower and potatoes with garlicky chard dish, the Fix of the Week on A4.

This cauliflower is currently available from Two Peas in a Pod Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market. The price averages $4 each.

Fuyu persimmon

My 6-year old calls this variety “cinnamon fruit” and really enjoyed them peeled and cut into large rounds. The design in the center looks much like a floral pattern. It also reminds me of the sand dollars we used to find on the beach.

Unlike its Hachiya persimmon counterpart that is used in baked goods and enjoyed when super soft, Fuyu persimmons are enjoyed much like an apple, eaten as they come right out of the back.

Persimmons can be quite astringent when unripe, so look for those with the highest ratio of orange pigment.

Super sweet and delivering the true essence of the fall season, persimmons can currently be found from several local producers at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets. The price averages $3 per pound.

Spaghetti squash

Once roasted, you can scrape the flesh of spaghetti squash with a fork and produce noodle-like presence that resembles strands of angel hair pasta.

This variety of winter squash tends to be slightly milder in flavor than its counterparts, but is still sweet and flavorful.

Averaging about 3 to 4 pounds each, this squash possesses a light yellow skin and pale yellow flesh. The flesh tends to be dense and moist. The texture itself has a very subtle crunch to it.

Serve this squash as a side with brown sugar butter, or toss with a light tomato sauce.

It’s currently available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers market. Photo of this specimen is from Tutti Frutti Farms of Lompoc.

The price averages $1.50 per pound.